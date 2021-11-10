DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $210.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.75.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH traded up $30.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.19. 93,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.38. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.