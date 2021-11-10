Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.31

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.31 and last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 3226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

