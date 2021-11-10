Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.28

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 5201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 95,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

