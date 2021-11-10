Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. 7,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,219. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

