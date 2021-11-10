Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. 7,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,219. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.60.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
