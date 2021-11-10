Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,124. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

