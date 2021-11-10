Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,175. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

