$0.35 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

SMPL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,120. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.04. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,197. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,888,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.