Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

