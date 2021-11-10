Brokerages Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Target Price at $6.63

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

RIDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 68,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,684,914. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

