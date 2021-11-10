Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.41. 22,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.60. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.88 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

