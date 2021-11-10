Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,328 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPXN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 107.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Get iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF alerts:

JPXN stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.