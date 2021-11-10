YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $443,620.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00221169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

