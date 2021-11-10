Misbloc (MSB) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Misbloc has a market cap of $23.71 million and $8.50 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00221169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,101,939 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

