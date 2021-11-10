View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $5.60. View shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 9,595 shares.

VIEW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in View by 1,029.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

