MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $6.04

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $6.34. MoneyLion shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 22,614 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $92,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

