Mariner LLC Has $248.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mariner LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $248,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $145.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,807. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $111.35 and a 1-year high of $145.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

