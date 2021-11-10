Mariner LLC Sells 47,089 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,089 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $131,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 74,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.