Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $16.59

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $15.50. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 3,746 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

