NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. 15,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,440. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,881.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in NuVasive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,544,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.