Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $45.08

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.08, but opened at $42.84. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 6,441 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $100,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

