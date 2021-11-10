Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Teradyne has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teradyne to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.72. 7,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,482. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

