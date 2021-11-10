Woodline Partners LP Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Heska were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heska by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Heska by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 992.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.23 and a 200-day moving average of $231.82. Heska Co. has a one year low of $120.01 and a one year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

