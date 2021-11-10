Woodline Partners LP Sells 84,764 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,764 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $73,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EHC opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

