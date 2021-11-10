Woodline Partners LP Invests $6.92 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.11% of Lumentum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronson Point Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,146 shares of company stock worth $2,684,141 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LITE opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

