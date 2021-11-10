Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,726 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Immatics were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the second quarter worth $146,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Immatics in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immatics in the second quarter worth $336,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMTX stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

