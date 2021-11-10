Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 534.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 0.5% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.89% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 49,536.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,120,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,614 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,742,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,903,000 after acquiring an additional 292,650 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,260,000.

IVLU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. 357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.