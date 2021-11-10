Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,234 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SJNK traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. 58,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

