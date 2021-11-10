BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.70% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,488,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after buying an additional 68,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLC traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.46. 29,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,460. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $89.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38.

