Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 142,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. 27,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

