Woodline Partners LP Invests $7.87 Million in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.07% of Lightspeed POS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $27,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 445.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 384,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after buying an additional 314,261 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSPD opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

