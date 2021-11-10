Zacks Investment Management Acquires 1,264 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.60. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.