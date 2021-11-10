Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $160,433,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

