Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 515,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,351 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.75% of Energizer worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Energizer by 34.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 196,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 76.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after acquiring an additional 224,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 16.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

