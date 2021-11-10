Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.09% of Silgan worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Silgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Silgan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

