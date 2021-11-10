Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,004,000 after buying an additional 96,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,216,000 after buying an additional 472,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

