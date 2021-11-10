Zacks Investment Management Sells 10,818 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $364,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Roku by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,623,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 49.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $279.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.30 and a 200-day moving average of $356.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.50 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

