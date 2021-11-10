Zacks Investment Management Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.11.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.