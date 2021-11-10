Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 210.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Corteva by 18.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Corteva by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

