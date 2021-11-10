Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

ROP stock opened at $489.38 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.