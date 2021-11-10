Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.42

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.42 and last traded at $78.85, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua W. Lemaire bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.