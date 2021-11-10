Veracity Capital LLC Sells 163,947 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163,947 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 2.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.19. 5,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,528. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.