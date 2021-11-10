Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,908.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,908 ($51.06) and last traded at GBX 2,921.37 ($38.17), with a volume of 82238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,942 ($38.44).

KWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 89.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,036.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,049 ($39.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,245 ($19,917.69).

Keywords Studios Company Profile (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.