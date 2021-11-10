Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:STK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,433. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

