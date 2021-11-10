TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.77

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 49358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.04.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
