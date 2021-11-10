Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.01 Million

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce sales of $109.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.01 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $51.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $415.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $519.17 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $555.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,770 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock remained flat at $$5.47 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,054. The stock has a market cap of $325.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

