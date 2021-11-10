SKALE Network (SKL) 1-Day Volume Hits $54.18 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $921.04 million and $54.18 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00222399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,675,822 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

