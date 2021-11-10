The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (CUBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 31st

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend by 535.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,269. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.