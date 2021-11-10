McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Issues Earnings Results

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MCFE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 94,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McAfee’s payout ratio is -135.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McAfee stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of McAfee worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

