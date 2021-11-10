Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Announces $0.64 Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS STBI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. 1,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.66. Sturgis Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

