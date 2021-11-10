MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 156,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 87.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 551.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 63,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

